Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

ENGH opened at C$53.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$48.87 and a 12 month high of C$80.91.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

