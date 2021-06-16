EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) traded up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 8,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 15,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

