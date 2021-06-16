Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,088 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,901,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of ARE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.99. 8,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,520. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

