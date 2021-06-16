Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.35% of Crown worth $46,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Crown by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crown by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Crown by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.49. 6,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

