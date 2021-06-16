Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $33.53 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $33,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,979. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.68 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $70,963,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

