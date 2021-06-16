Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 221 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.82% of Monro worth $39,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 154,590 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Monro stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

