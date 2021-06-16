Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 44,914 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,914 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Athene were worth $48,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. 4,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,124. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

