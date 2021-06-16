Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,774 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,739 shares of company stock worth $6,361,737 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

