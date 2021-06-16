Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,461 HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $777.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

