Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPZ. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

