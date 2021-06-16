Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Patrick Industries by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

