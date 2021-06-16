Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,390 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $91.97 and a one year high of $175.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

