Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $437,000 Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

