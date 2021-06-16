Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance Sells 14,263 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Envista by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Envista by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Envista by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

