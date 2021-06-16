Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

