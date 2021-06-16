Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Haivision Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Haivision Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$9.48 on Monday. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

