Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

EQR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,823. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

