Ergoteles LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

