Ergoteles LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07.
MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.