Ergoteles LLC Sells 104,495 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,495 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,251,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. 71,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

