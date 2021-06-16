Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 370,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

