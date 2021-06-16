Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.30 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

