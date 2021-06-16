Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 116,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 103,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

