Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $597.12. 115,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is $649.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

