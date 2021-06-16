ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00764803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.91 or 0.07690709 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,912,542 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.