Ethic Inc. Purchases 11,406 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 506,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

