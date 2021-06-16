Ethic Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $399.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.