Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 335,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The stock has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

