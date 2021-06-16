Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Trading Up 8.6%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euro Manganese to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

