Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,389. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

