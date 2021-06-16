Evercore ISI Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Outperform”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. Welltower has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

