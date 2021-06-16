Evercore ISI Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Outperform”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. Welltower has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
