Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.