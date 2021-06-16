ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

EXLS opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $108.04.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

