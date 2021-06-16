Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.