Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $5.79 on Wednesday, reaching $330.96. 1,195,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.54. The firm has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.