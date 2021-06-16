Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

