Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $207.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RACE. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.13.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $204.50 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $166.33 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

