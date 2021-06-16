Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $72,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

