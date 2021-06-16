Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.