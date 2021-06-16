Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
FITB stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Further Reading: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.