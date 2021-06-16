Financial Contrast: Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Energy Services and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $0.35, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Western Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Energy Services is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $77.40 million 0.42 -$30.80 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 37.98 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -35.84% -14.20% -6.66% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Volatility & Risk

Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Western Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

