Financial Review: CarLotz (LOTZ) & Its Peers

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CarLotz to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million -$3.54 million -2.51 CarLotz Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 4.74

CarLotz’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarLotz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarLotz Competitors 225 1112 1347 46 2.44

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.20%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 6.51%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% CarLotz Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Risk and Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz’s peers have a beta of 4.00, meaning that their average stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarLotz peers beat CarLotz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

