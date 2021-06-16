Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

