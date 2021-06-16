First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.88.

NYSE FAF opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

