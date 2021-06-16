First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce sales of $130.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $131.40 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $512.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $512.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.45 million, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $51.69. 313,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

