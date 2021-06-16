First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

FCAL opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.