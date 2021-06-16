First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the May 13th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 202,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,289 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

NYSE:FEI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 158,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

