Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $1,018,506.28 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 55,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,018,506.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 167,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,406.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David P. Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 2,562,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 252,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Flex by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

