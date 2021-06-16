FLO (FLO) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000733 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

