Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

