Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,022 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

