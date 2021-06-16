Fortuna (FOTA) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Fortuna has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $215,163.10 and approximately $54.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00765988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.44 or 0.07695398 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

